Friends remember Shelby County woman who likely died from the flu

Alabama's bicentennial, our state's 200th birthday, falls on December 14, 2019. On Friday, Mercedes-Benz U.S. International, Inc. and the Alabama Bicentennial Commission announced the launch of the Alabama PastPort Project.More >>
Alabama's bicentennial, our state's 200th birthday, falls on December 14, 2019. On Friday, Mercedes-Benz U.S. International, Inc. and the Alabama Bicentennial Commission announced the launch of the Alabama PastPort Project.More >>
Diesel spilled into a waterway that feeds several water authorities in Fayette and it's put a lot of people on notice.More >>
Diesel spilled into a waterway that feeds several water authorities in Fayette and it's put a lot of people on notice.More >>
A Shelby County woman, who otherwise was healthy, has passed away - likely from the flu.More >>
A Shelby County woman, who otherwise was healthy, has passed away - likely from the flu.More >>
The Hoover School system is turning over it’s after-school care to the YMCA. School leaders say there will be added educational benefits. However, there will also be added costs for parents.More >>
The Hoover School system is turning over it’s after-school care to the YMCA. School leaders say there will be added educational benefits. However, there will also be added costs for parents.More >>
A lot of excitement Friday afternoon for one Calera neighborhood after a bank robber was captured in the attic of a home.More >>
A lot of excitement Friday afternoon for one Calera neighborhood after a bank robber was captured in the attic of a home.More >>