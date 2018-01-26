Friends remember Shelby County woman who likely died from the flu

A Shelby County woman, who otherwise was healthy, has passed away - likely from the flu.

"It just doesn't make sense. She's one of the healthiest people I know and that happens to her," said Brii Walker, the woman’s personal trainer.

The friends of Katherine Acton Abraham can't believe she is gone.

"Never met anyone like her. She was drop-dead gorgeous," said Donna Mann, a close friend. "She was accepting, loving, generous."

"She followed a very strict meal plan. She would train with me two to three times a week, and she would work out on her own two to three times a week," said Walker.

The Shelby County coroner says if toxicology reports are negative, Katherine's death will be ruled as a result of the flu.

"Every year with seasonal influenza we do get some deaths. The vast majority of those deaths are with people with underlining medical illnesses," said Dr. Edward Khan, Jefferson County Department of Health.

However, Khan also said, while rare, otherwise healthy people can die from influenza too.

That's why Katherine's friends are wanting to warn people.

"The loss of her might save someone else, from her sharing what she was going through and what she was feeling," said Mann.

It’s something she described to her trainer in a text message the day before she died.

"I am so weak and in so much pain all over and now I've started vomiting. Please say a prayer for me. I got very scared this morning when I got back home. I was so dizzy. This stuff is horrible," Walker read the text message she received.

Katherine Acton Abraham was 47 years old. She leaves behind 2 sons and was planning to get married sometime this year.

