Diesel spill leads to boil advisory for parts of Fayette County

Diesel spilled into a waterway that feeds several water authorities in Fayette and it's put a lot of people on notice.

Either you have to limit how much water you use or you may have to boil it if you live in southwestern Fayette County.

Fayette County EMA Director Russ Taylor warned diesel fuel from an old industrial site on Alabama Highway 18 just outside Fayette ran into creek upstream from an intake station.

A notice was sent out to customers of the Fayette Water Works Board, the Fayette County Water Authority, and the Town of Bulk.

They want folks to only use water if absolutely necessary.

Water pressure is low because they shut down a water treatment plant until testing can be done.

"If you have water, it safe to use. It's safe to drink, except for one area of the county is under a boil water advisory, and that's the southwest part of the county," Taylor said.

The area under a water boil advisory is south of Alabama 18 west or west of Highway 171 south.

Officials say the low water pressure, not diesel, creates an opportunity for contaminants to get in the water.

Taylor said the diesel is being cleaned up.

And the water authorities will notify customers when testing is completed and the water pressure levels return to normal.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.