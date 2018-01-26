Alabama PastPort celebrates state's bicentennial

Alabama's bicentennial, our state's 200th birthday, falls on December 14, 2019.

On Friday, Mercedes-Benz U.S. International, Inc. and the Alabama Bicentennial Commission announced the launch of the Alabama PastPort Project.

The official bicentennial publication is designed to be a guide to Alabama's historic places, a passport to the past.

The Bicentennial Commission and MBUSI, along with co-sponsors explained how the program has something for all ages who want to explore the state.

The Alabama Bicentennial PastPort Project takes visitors to every corner of Alabama.

Every county in the state has at least one destination, and the content includes information about offerings in every region.

"The passport will guide visitors to historic sites in each of our 67 counties where they can see our beautiful state and learn more about it and the people who made it," Alabama State Senator Arthur Orr of Decatur explained.

The plan right now is to make the book available for download to every classroom and teacher in the state ahead of spring break.

The app that accompanies the book will be live by then.

You can find a link to pre-order the PastPort by going to https://www.shopalabama200.com/

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.