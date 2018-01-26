Karle's Korner: Remembering Coach Paul "Bear" Bryant

Coach Paul Bryant died of a massive heart attack while preparing to undergo a physical. He died just weeks after announcing his retirement.

It was a dark day 35 years ago for Alabama Football. Crimson Tide fans, you’ll likely never forget where you were and what you were doing when you heard the news.

The day of the funeral our state shut down: Three Tuscaloosa churches were filled with mourners as services were held, and then came the long journey from Tuscaloosa to Elmwood Cemetery in Birmingham.

WBRC TV televised the funeral procession as Tom York and Herb Winches described the scene as thousands lined the route.

Coach Bryant, who coached the Crimson Tide from 1958 to 1983, had 323 career victories and won six national championships. A true coaching legend, residents in our state each year remember the date -January 26th - it's a date that will never be forgotten.

