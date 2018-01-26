Karle's Korner: Marlon Humphrey's arrest

By now you may have heard about former Alabama Football Marlon Humphrey as he's been charged with 3rd degree robbery. As a good friend of the Humphrey family it saddens me to hear this news about a young man that to this point in his life has done everything right.

An Uber driver accused Humphrey of stealing his cell phone and charging cable and elbowing him on Jan. 13, according to court documents.

If the driver's claims are correct, the Baltimore Ravens cornerback put himself in a bad situation.

