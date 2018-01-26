Firefighters battle blaze in Bluff Park

Fire crews from three different fire stations battled a blaze a home in hoover for hours overnight. It broke out around 11 Wednesday night, and more than 20 firefighters worked for hours to put out the flames, pouring approximately five thousand gallons of water onto the fire.

The fire started in the basement, and the battalion chief says firefighters had just trained for a similar scenario earlier in the day.

"Three of the crews we had tonight were actually on training today so it was fresh on their mind they knew what to do. they got in there and took care of it," said Hoover Battalion Chief David Hambright

Firefighters from Hoover and Vestavia Hills responded with at least 7 trucks.

No one was inside the home when the fire started. Fire investigators say it appeared to be electrical.