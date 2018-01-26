Suspect in Gadsden shooting charged with murder

Officials with the Gadsden Police Department are investigating the shooting death of a man on Friday afternoon.

Police responded to a call just before 1 p.m. on Friday to a residence in the 1100 block of Scenic Drive. A 911 caller said someone had been shot at the house.

When police arrived, they found 33-year-old Christopher Underwood suffering a gunshot wound. Paramedics pronounced Underwood dead at the scene.

37-year-old Michelle Kennedy was taken into custody at the residence. According to a neighbor, Kennedy was a former school teacher.

Kennedy is currently being held at the Etowah County Detention Center on a $200,000 bond and has been charged with murder.

Authorities say Underwood and Kennedy were in a relationship.

