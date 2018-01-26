Gadsden Police investigating Friday afternoon homicide

Officials with the Gadsden Police Department are investigating the shooting death of a man on Friday afternoon.

Police responded to a call just before 1 p.m. on Friday to a residence in the 1100 block of Scenic Drive. A 911 caller said someone had been shot at the house.

When police arrived, they found a currently unidentified 33-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound. Paramedics were called to the scene and they pronounced the man dead.

An unidentified 37-year-old woman at the residence was taken into custody. She is being held at the Etowah County Jail. Police expect she will be charged. Her name will be withheld until charges are filed.

Authorities say the shooting appears to be domestic in nature.

