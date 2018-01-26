J-P: Rain returns Saturday

You've probably noticed the increasing clouds and southerly winds on Friday. Highs have reached the upper 50s to lower 60s across the area. For once this week, you might be able to get away with not having to wear a jacket during the early evening. Overnight we'll see mostly cloudy skies with only a small chance of rain late. Expect lows around 46.

Saturday and Sunday will be cloudy with a good chance of rain both days. While we could see some light rain during the morning on Saturday, the best rain chances will come during the afternoon and evening. Highs will reach 60 during the afternoon. Expect overnight lows around 52 degrees with more rain Sunday morning. During the afternoon Sunday, most of the rain should clear the area. Highs will reach the upper 50s.

Monday through Wednesday look mainly dry with highs in the 50s on Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday morning both look cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Rain chances will return late Thursday with a 30-percent chance of showers ahead of another cold front. Expect widespread rain on Friday with colder temperatures. We are seeing at least one scenario where some snowfall is possible. The GFS model is indicating the possibility of a quick changeover to snow Friday. The European model continues to remain warmer. This is something we'll watch closely, but either way, it looks minor with mainly rain expected.

