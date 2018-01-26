Did Maisie Williams just spill when Game of Thrones will return?

Spending the weekend indoors and not sure what to watch? Here's what you should stream this weekend.

We know the final season of Game of Thrones won't premiere until 2019 (which seems like a special kind of torture), but thanks to Maisie Williams we may be able to narrow down the premiere date even further.

In an interview with UK paper Metro, Williams revealed the schedule she expects the final season to be on in 2018 and 2019.

"We wrap in December and we air our first episode in April [2019]," Williams revealed. "That's a four-month turnaround for these huge episodes. There's a lot that goes into the final edit. You would not want to rush this season at all. We owe it to our audience and our fans to really do this final season to the best of our abilities."

While Williams was probably just trying to convey how quickly they're attempting to get these episodes out to the fans, she ended up giving us more information than expected. Sure, we knew it would premiere in 2019, but the April premiere date is definitely news.

For the majority of its run, Game of Thrones premiered new seasons in April -- with the most recent season being an exception -- so it's not a total surprise that they'd return to this formula now that they've got an extra year to crank out episodes. Still, we now have four possible dates for the Season 8 premiere. The four Sundays in April of 2019 are as follows: April 7, April 14, April 21 and April 28.

Circle your calendars accordingly.

