Auburn warning of counterfeit tickets to remaining men's basketball games

Tua Tagovailoa finds DeVonta Smith for a 41-yard touchdown pass to win the game in OT.More >>
Tua Tagovailoa finds DeVonta Smith for a 41-yard touchdown pass to win the game in OT.More >>
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey met with President Donald Trump at Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship game.More >>
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey met with President Donald Trump at Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship game.More >>
Twitter allows you to tweet up to 280 characters at a time, but Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey needed just 118 to burn her counterpart in Georgia ahead of Monday night's national championship game.More >>
Twitter allows you to tweet up to 280 characters at a time, but Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey needed just 118 to burn her counterpart in Georgia ahead of Monday night's national championship game.More >>
By the sports transitive property, UCF beat Auburn, who beat both Georgia and Alabama, therefore should be national champs.More >>
By the sports transitive property, UCF beat Auburn, who beat both Georgia and Alabama, therefore should be national champs.More >>
The price of admission for the College Football Playoff National Championship game between Georgia and Alabama is averaging more than $2,400 a seat.More >>
The price of admission for the College Football Playoff National Championship game between Georgia and Alabama is averaging more than $2,400 a seat.More >>
In front of a sold-out, school record 13,729 fans, the No. 1 LSU gymnastics defeated No. 9 Alabama with a season-best score of 197.450 Friday night inside of the Maravich Center.More >>
In front of a sold-out, school record 13,729 fans, the No. 1 LSU gymnastics defeated No. 9 Alabama with a season-best score of 197.450 Friday night inside of the Maravich Center.More >>
Hear what LSU Coach Ed Orgeron had to say after the Tigers defeated Auburn, 27-23, in Tiger Stadium on Oct. 14, 2017. Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.More >>
Hear what LSU Coach Ed Orgeron had to say after the Tigers defeated Auburn, 27-23, in Tiger Stadium on Oct. 14, 2017. Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.More >>
Check out some of the highlights of Saturday's parade and celebration held by the University of Alabama in honor of the football team's 17th National Championship.More >>
Check out some of the highlights of Saturday's parade and celebration held by the University of Alabama in honor of the football team's 17th National Championship.More >>
Alabama football caps off its 17th national championship with a celebration fit for the kings of the sport and its fans Saturday.More >>
Alabama football caps off its 17th national championship with a celebration fit for the kings of the sport and its fans Saturday.More >>
The strong demand for tickets to the Auburn University Men’s Basketball game has prompted the university to warn fans about counterfeit tickets.More >>
The strong demand for tickets to the Auburn University Men’s Basketball game has prompted the university to warn fans about counterfeit tickets.More >>
Five players from Auburn, five from Alabama, and one from Troy all on hand to take part in the festivities.More >>
Five players from Auburn, five from Alabama, and one from Troy all on hand to take part in the festivities.More >>
Auburn University has named Allen Greene it's new director of athletics. At 10 a.m. Friday, the university will hold a news conference to introduce him.More >>
Auburn University has named Allen Greene it's new director of athletics. At 10 a.m. Friday, the university will hold a news conference to introduce him.More >>
Auburn has settled a federal lawsuit filed by former baseball coach Sunny Golloway.More >>
Auburn has settled a federal lawsuit filed by former baseball coach Sunny Golloway.More >>
Allen Greene has been chosen to be the next AD at Auburn University. Greene was the former University of Buffalo Athletics Director.More >>
Allen Greene has been chosen to be the next AD at Auburn University. Greene was the former University of Buffalo Athletics Director.More >>
It has been determined that sophomore center Austin Wiley has been declared ineligible for the remainder of this season.More >>
It has been determined that sophomore center Austin Wiley has been declared ineligible for the remainder of this season.More >>
After leading the Auburn Tigers to a 10-4 season in his first season as quarterback, Jarrett Stidham says he's not done yet.More >>
After leading the Auburn Tigers to a 10-4 season in his first season as quarterback, Jarrett Stidham says he's not done yet.More >>
Add another name to the growing list of Auburn underclassmen calling it a career with the Tigers to declare for the NFL draft.More >>
Add another name to the growing list of Auburn underclassmen calling it a career with the Tigers to declare for the NFL draft.More >>
Auburn's Carlton Davis and Kamryn Pettway have announced they will enter the 2018 NFL Draft. Davis, a junior defensive back, made his announcement on Twitter Wednesday.More >>
Auburn's Carlton Davis and Kamryn Pettway have announced they will enter the 2018 NFL Draft. Davis, a junior defensive back, made his announcement on Twitter Wednesday.More >>
Former Auburn quarterback Jeremy Johnson is returning to Carver High School, his alma mater, where he'll coach the quarterbacks in the upcoming season.More >>
Former Auburn quarterback Jeremy Johnson is returning to Carver High School, his alma mater, where he'll coach the quarterbacks in the upcoming season.More >>