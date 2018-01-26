State Sen. Paul Bussman calls for Hanceville mayor to resign after Facebook comment about governor

State Senator Paul Bussman confirms to WBRC that he has called for Hanceville Mayor Kenneth Nail to resign after comments Nail made in reference to a picture of Governor Kay Ivey on social media.

The picture was posted to Facebook after the mayor met with the governor earlier this week to talk about issues with Highway 91.

But below it in the comment section, someone wrote a comment to the Hanceville Mayor that says: "Where is your right hand?"

Mayor Nail then commented back: "She did have a smile on her face didn't she?"

Some were offended and thought the comment was disrespectful, but Mayor Nail says it was just a joke.

"It was a post between two friends an old friend that I work with for 25 years. He made the comment, I made the comment back. You know looking back on it, it probably was not something I would normally say. It sure was not disrespect towards our governor because I really like our governor, she helped us and that’s it," he explains.

In a Facebook Live interview with "Cullman Today", Nail said he will not resign and said he has talked with Ivey personally and apologized. Nail said the governor accepted his apology.

The comment has since been removed from the Facebook post. We reached out to the governor’s office.

They are aware of the comment and are not making a statement about it at this time.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.