FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Rain remains likely this weekend

Increasing clouds will continue today as our next rainmaker for the weekend inches closer. Temperatures rise into the upper 50s and lower 60s today and the breeze will remain from the southeast.



Tonight expect cloudy skies and a chance for showers after midnight. Temperatures fall back into the upper 40s and lower 50s.



There’s about a 30% chance for showers on Saturday morning which could impact the Red Shoe



Run but overall the greatest chance of rain is during the afternoon and overnight hours.



Showers are likely on Sunday morning and then exiting from west to east during the afternoon hours.



Cooler and breezy on Monday but the real chilly air doesn’t get here until Tuesday!

Temperatures moderate after that and then all eyes are on our next system around Groundhog Day. The GFS model has consistently shown rain that will change to and end as snow next Friday.



The EURO has been milder and has all rain for Alabama.



Keep up with this evolving forecast and watch for updates through the WBRC First Alert Weather App.



Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

