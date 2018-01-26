Police: Boaz man charged with sexually abusing girl, child porn possession

A Boaz man is in custody facing child pornography and child sex abuse charges, according to Etowah County authorities.

Cody Night Helton, 29, was arrested Wednesday and charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of sexual abuse of a child less than 12-years-old after authorities discovered more than 250 photos of child pornography on his phone, according to a news release from the Etowah County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say that Helton abused a 10-year-old female family member in Oct. 2017.

He is in the Etowah Co. Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

