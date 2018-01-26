Man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend in custody

Tuscaloosa police say the man who shot his ex-girlfriend early Friday morning has been taken into custody.

Authorities responded to the Sun Valley Apartments on 5100 block of East 36th Avenue around 2 a.m. Friday morning on a shooting call.

Investigators say a 50-year-old woman had been shot inside her apartment by her ex-boyfriend, 37-year-old Anthony Doss

Witnesses told police Doss came to the apartment and was talking with the victim at the front door. The victim then closed the door on Doss and he fired

three shots into the closed door striking the victim.

Doss then left in a green Mercedes.

The victim was taken to DCH and treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators have obtained an arrest warrant on Doss for Attempted Murder. Authorities say he was taken into custody Friday afternoon.

