'Armed and Dangerous': Tuscaloosa PD looking for man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend

Tuscaloosa police are looking for a man they say shot his ex-girlfriend.

Authorities responded to the Sun Valley Apartments on 5100 block of East 36th Avenue around 2 a.m. Friday morning on a shooting call.

Investigators say a 50-year-old woman had been shot inside her apartment by her ex-boyfriend, 37-year-old Anthony Doss

Witnesses told police Doss came to the apartment and was talking with the victim at the front door. The victim then closed the door on Doss and he fired

three shots into the closed door striking the victim.

Doss then left in a green Mercedes bearing Alabama Tag # 63HT679.

The victim was taken DCH and treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators have obtained an arrest warrant on Doss for Attempted Murder. If anyone knows the location of Anthony Doss or spots his vehicle, please call their local law enforcement agency.

Police say do not approach Doss, he is considered armed and dangerous.

