Michigan State University's governing board plans its first meeting since the resignation of President Lou Anna Simon amid an outcry over the school's handling of disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

The Latest: Nike says it's following events at Michigan St.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The Latest on the fallout from the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal at Michigan State University (all times local):

10:05 p.m.

In a letter to former Michigan State rower Cate Hannum, Nike says it is following the events at Michigan State and takes the matter seriously.

Hannum, who was treated by disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar, reached out to Nike about the apparel company's partnership with Michigan State. Nike responded with a letter and a phone call to Hannum, who says she's pleased with the response.

"We stand in support of athletes and we've expressed our deep concerns with Michigan State University," the letter said. "We are following the details of the rapidly developing events at the university and evolving actions by the Board of Trustees."

___

9:25 p.m.

Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio says he's always worked with the correct authorities in cases involving sexual assault allegations.

After an ESPN report detailed various allegations involving Michigan State football and basketball players, Dantonio addressed reporters briefly Friday night.

"I'm here tonight to say that any accusations of my handling of any complaints of sexual assault individually are completely false," Dantonio said. "Every incident reported in that article was documented by either police or the Michigan State Title IX office. I've always worked with the proper authorities when dealing with the cases of sexual assault."

Dantonio was asked about rumors that he was planning to resign. He said that is "absolutely false."

___

6:40 p.m.

Dozens of Michigan State University students are gathering at a spot on campus to protest the school's handling of sexual abuse allegations against its disgraced former sports doctor, Larry Nassar.

Some were expected to march to the Breslin Center where the men's basketball team is hosting Wisconsin Friday night.

Organizers have called for students attending the game to wear teal-colored T-shirts in the "Izzone," a vocal student cheering section named after head basketball coach Tom Izzo.

The protest and march follow an eventful Friday that included the retirement of athletic director Mark Hollis.

On Wednesday, longtime Michigan State president Lou Anna Simon submitted her resignation. That same day, Nassar, was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for molesting young girls and women under the guise of medical treatment.

___

6:25 p.m.

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder is considering whether to launch an inquiry into Michigan State University in the wake of the sentencing of one of the school's sports doctors who sexually assaulted women and girls.

Spokeswoman Anna Heaton said Friday the governor is studying whether the potential move could interfere with other investigations. State Attorney General Bill Schuette on Saturday plans to elaborate on his own review, after victims of Larry Nassar complained they told Michigan State employees years of his abuse years ago.

Republican political operative Dennis Lennox filed a lawsuit Thursday seeking to compel the Republican governor to investigate the university's publicly elected eight-member board.

In their first public meeting since President Lou Anna Simon's resignation, trustees issued tearful apologies to the victims, students, faculty and others Friday.

Under the Michigan Constitution, the governor can remove or suspend public officers for "gross neglect of duty," corruption or "other misfeasance or malfeasance."

___

4:20 p.m.

USA Gymnastics has confirmed that its entire board of directors will resign as requested by the U.S. Olympic Committee.

The move came Friday in the fallout from the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal. The former USA Gymnastics sports doctor has been pleaded guilty to molesting girls and young women. Some of the nation's top gymnasts, including Olympians Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney, Simone Biles and Jordyn Wieber, said they were among his victims.

The USOC had threatened to decertify the gymnastics organization, which besides picking U.S. national teams is the umbrella organization for hundreds of clubs across the country. A handful of board members had stepped down, but the USOC said a wholesale change was needed.

The USOC has also demanded much tighter reporting from USA Gymnastics on reforms it is making. It also required all USAG staff and board members to complete various safety and ethics training courses over the next six months.

___

1:50 p.m.

The House Energy and Commerce Committee has begun an investigation of sexual abuse in organized sports.

Committee leaders from both political parties have sent letters to the U.S. Olympic Committee, Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics seeking information about how they handled sexual abuse allegations against disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar. The letters follow the sentencing of Nassar for molesting women and girls under the guise of medical treatment.

Nassar worked for Michigan State and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. The committee's investigation comes as Michigan State athletic director Mark Hollis announced his retirement Friday. He's the second university official to step down this week. At USA Gymnastics, three top members of the board of directors resigned this month.

The House committee's letter to USA Gymnastics says the Nassar allegations "raise serious concerns about your organization's ability to oversee your sport and protect your athletes from abuse and mistreatment."

The committee also sent letters to USA Swimming and USA Taekwondo seeking information about how those organizations handled allegations of sexual misconduct.

___

1:15 p.m.

Michigan State University has named its vice president to serve as acting president in the wake of Lou Ann Simon's resignation over the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal.

Bill Beekman is expected to serve in an interim role until the board of trustees can hire an interim president and then a permanent leader. The decision was announced Friday at the campus in East Lansing, Michigan.

The move came hours after athletic director Mark Hollis announced his retirement.

Beekman is vice president and secretary of the board of trustees. He previously led the MSU Alumni Association and first began working at the university in 1995. He has an undergraduate degree from the school.

Nassar was a sports doctor for Michigan State and USA Gymnastics. He was sentenced this week to 40 to 175 years in prison for molesting women and girls under the guise of medical treatment.

___

12:05 p.m.

U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos says her agency is investigating the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal and will hold Michigan State University accountable for any violations of federal law.

DeVos confirmed the investigation Friday. The announcement comes as Michigan State athletic director Mark Hollis says he's stepping down in the wake of the Nassar scandal. Hollis has been in the job for 10 years.

Nassar is accused of molesting dozens of women and girls for years. He worked for Michigan State and USA Gymnastics. He's been sentenced to decades in prison.

DeVos said in a statement that what happened at the school is "abhorrent" and "cannot happen ever again - there or anywhere."

The Education Department already has been investigating separate Title IX complaints at the university and the school's compliance with providing campus crime and security information.

___

11:15 a.m.

Michigan State athletic director Mark Hollis has stepped down in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.

Hollis has been in the job for 10 years. He announced his retirement on Friday, two days after Michigan State President Lou Anna Simon stepped down amid the outcry over how the school handled allegations against Nassar, a former school employee accused of dozens of molesting girls and young women for years. Nassar also worked for USA Gymnastics, where he abused some of the world's elite gymnasts, including several Olympians.

Nassar has been sentenced to decades in prison.

___

12:45 a.m.

Michigan State University's governing board is set to have its first meeting since the resignation of President Lou Anna Simon amid an outcry over the school's handling of disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

The meeting of the Board of Trustees is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday. Trustees plan to discuss the presidential transition.

Simon quit Wednesday, hours after Nassar was sentenced to decades in prison for molesting some of the sport's top athletes and others.

A majority of board members expressed support for Simon before her resignation, but she faced pressure from many students, faculty and lawmakers. There has been no evidence that Simon knew Nassar was sexually abusing girls and women.

Students at the East Lansing school are planning a Friday evening march and protest. They seek more changes.

