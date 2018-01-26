LSU adds another 5-star recruit to highly ranked basketball class

LSU head coach Will Wade has struck gold once again on the recruiting trail.

The Tigers newest commitment is Emmitt Williams, a five-star power forward from Lehigh Acres, FL.

Williams made the announcement via Twitter Friday morning.

I would like to thank my Mom & Dad, my family, coach Reece and my teammates for being there for me. I am Happy to Announce that I will be attending Louisiana State University for my college career. #GOTigers ?? #Blessed pic.twitter.com/uXdJT5F5yD — Emmitt Williams (@EmmittWilliams6) January 26, 2018

Williams picked LSU over Duke, Kansas, Florida, Texas A&M and many others.

LSU has 247Sports' No. 3 ranked 2018 recruiting class behind only Duke and Oregon.

Along with Williams, the nation's No. 3 class includes Nazreon Reid, a 5-star power forward from Roselle, NJ, Javonte Smart, a 4 four-star combo guard from Scotlandville High School and 4-star forward Darius Days from Gainesville, FL.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.