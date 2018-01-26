Lemon Pepper Cauliflower Rice

Ingredients:

1 head of cauliflower, grated or "riced" or 1 package of store bought cauli-rice

2-3 tablespoons olive oil

½ teaspoon sea salt

½ teaspoon garlic power

¼ teaspoon black pepper

Zest of 1 lemon

Fresh parsley, for garnish

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and spread the riced cauliflower on the sheet. Drizzle with olive oil and stir to

coat the cauliflower. Roast for 20 minutes, stopping midpoint to stir the cauliflower around.

Remove from oven and sprinkle with lemon zest and fresh parsley

