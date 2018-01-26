Snowmobile stunt show planned for Minneapolis ahead of Super Bowl LII

A snowmobile jump called "Upside Downtown" is one of the pre-Super Bowl activities. (Source: WCCO/CNN)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (WCCO/CNN) - Minneapolis is preparing for a bunch of events Super Bowl Weekend.

A snowmobile jump called "Upside Downtown" is one of the pre-Super Bowl activities.

"Even though it looks a little bit scary, and I won't lie, it is very scary actually. But we do a lot of practice and preparation, so once game night comes, I'll be 100 percent prepared and ready to do it," stunt driver Levi Lavallee said.

At the event, professional snowmobilers will perform a high-flying stunt show with a large ramp.

The drivers, including Lavallee, will jump about 40-feet into the air.

The performance, on the day before the Super Bowl, is free to the public.

City officials and organizers of the stunt show are hoping some snow will fall before Super Bowl Weekend.

