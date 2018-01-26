Tuscaloosa school bus involved in multi-vehicle crash on McFarland Blvd

Crews are working to clear a wreck involving a Tuscaloosa City School bus and two other vehicles on McFarland Boulevard.

No students were injured, but there are reports of other injuries in the other cars involved.

The wreck is causing major backups on McFarland Boulevard at Rice Mine Road.

Here's a detour:

8:40am: Best way around crash on McFarland at Rice Mine Rd in Ttown --- Take Watermelon Rd to Snows Mill Ave. Take Snows Mill Ave to 5th Stree/Rice Mine Rd. Take 5th St/Rice Mine Rd back to McFarland Blvd @wbrcnews #wbrctraffic pic.twitter.com/elPrAO5XNP — Kelsey Davis (@KelseyWBRC) January 26, 2018

This story is developing.

