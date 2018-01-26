Tuscaloosa school bus involved in multi-vehicle crash on McFarla - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Tuscaloosa school bus involved in multi-vehicle crash on McFarland Blvd

Crews are working to clear a wreck involving a Tuscaloosa City School bus and two other vehicles on McFarland Boulevard. 

No students were injured, but there are reports of other injuries in the other cars involved. 

The wreck is causing major backups on McFarland Boulevard at Rice Mine Road. 

