Here’s the first look at Brie Larson as Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel

How do you make a seamless album sound even better? If you’re James Mercer of indie rock/dream pop titans The Shins, you literally flip the script.

How do you make a seamless album sound even better? If you’re James Mercer of indie rock/dream pop titans The Shins, you literally flip the script.

WWE star John Cena has dipped his toes into the acting waters before, but his latest project could be his magnum opus

WWE star John Cena has dipped his toes into the acting waters before, but his latest project could be his magnum opus

A ‘Duke Nukem’ movie is actually in the works, and it could star John Cena

A ‘Duke Nukem’ movie is actually in the works, and it could star John Cena

There are plenty of awards that honor the best of the prior year’s films and the latest Transformers movie won't get any of them

There are plenty of awards that honor the best of the prior year’s films and the latest Transformers movie won't get any of them

No word on a premiere date yet, but the pilot of Netflix's newest fantasy is ready to go

No word on a premiere date yet, but the pilot of Netflix's newest fantasy is ready to go



By Rick Marshall



Provided by

Academy Award winner Brie Larson is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2019’s Captain Marvel, which casts her as Carol Danvers, the titular cosmic hero who has been both a member and ally of the Avengers in the Marvel Comics continuity. Expected to make her debut as the character in the still-untitled fourth Avengers movie, Larson was glimpsed on the Atlanta set of the film in what appears to be her Captain Marvel uniform (or some variation of it).

Set to be directed by Mississippi Grind filmmakers Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck from a script by Tomb Raider screenwriter Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Captain Marvel hits theaters March 8, 2019, and will be Marvel’s first female-led solo superhero movie. The film is expected to be set in the 1990s and features Samuel L. Jackson as a younger Nick Fury (when he still had two eyes) and use the shape-changing aliens known as Skrulls as the film’s primary villains.

The photos of Larson suited up as Captain Marvel were posted by Page Six and feature her navigating the streets of Atlanta (with some help from a map) and giving an unidentified male character a painful handshake (and likely teaching him a lesson of some sort).

View image on Twitter

Filming on Captain Marvel has yet to begin, so the photos are presumably from the set of the fourth Avengers movie, which unfolds in the wake of Avengers: Infinity War and was confirmed to feature Captain Marvel in a key role. That film will hit theaters a few months after Captain Marvel, in May 2019.

Fans of the character have noted that Larson’s costume doesn’t appear to have the same red, yellow, and blue color scheme that Captain Marvel often appears in, but some color-adjusted versions of the photos posted by Twitter user “el_steevo” suggest that this could simply be a result of accounting for green-screen effects in the background.

Along with Larson and Jackson, the film’s cast also includes DeWanda Wise (She’s Gotta Have It), Ben Mendelsohn (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), and Jude Law (Sherlock Holmes).

In Marvel Comics continuity, Danvers is an Air Force pilot who gained powerful abilities when her DNA was fused with that of an alien species during an explosion. She initially took the name “Ms. Marvel,” but eventually inherited the title of “Captain Marvel” from the original character who went by that name.

This article was originally posted on Digital Trends