Man stabbed in Woodlawn home invasion

Police are investigating a home invasion and stabbing in the Woodlawn area. 

Someone kicked in the door of a home on 1st Avenue North and 53rd Street and stabbed a man several times in the neck, according to police on the scene.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported of UAB Hospital for treatment. 

No one is in custody. 

