More than 30 illegal gambling devices were seized

FULTONDALE, Ala. (AP) - Authorities in Alabama say over 30 illegal gambling devices were seized as a result of a search warrant.

Chief Deputy Randy Christian with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says deputies carried out a search warrant in the Fultondale area Wednesday night.

Al.com reports the raid followed a two-week investigation into an illegal gambling operation.

Authorities say deputies also seized gambling records and cash.

Arrests are expected, and the investigation is ongoing.

