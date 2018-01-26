Mickey: Weekend rain looks likely

Okey doke, we've got a few clouds out there this morning, which have provided us with a little variety in our temperature readings. Temps have ranged from the 20s to 30s to 40s.

Today we are expecting a few more clouds our way, but still dry conditions. And with winds out of the southeast, we are expecting highs near 60 degrees.

This weekend brings a chance of showers our way. No severe storms are expected, but we will likely see rainfall for Saturday afternoon into Sunday afternoon. Look for highs in the upper 50s....and lows in the 40s to low 50s.

We are expected to begin our new workweek with cooler temps on Monday then warming back up by midweek.

There is another chance of rain our way by next Thursday, followed by another shot of colder air. And there's been some mention of a wintry mix on the heels of that system. But, we've got a lot of time to tweak that forecast.

