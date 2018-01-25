Stats show cardiac arrest is the number one killer among firefighters

Stats show cardiac arrest is the number one killer of firefighters.

According to Northport Fire and Rescue, 47 percent of firefighter deaths are due to sudden cardiac arrests.

That's why they are making some changes to their wellness program.

The department already has a gym, but now firefighters are required to work out there at least one hour a day.

Northport Fire and Rescue is also looking at having physicals conducted.

“We go from zero to 100 in a matter of seconds, stress and excursion it's something that we encounter almost every day it's something that we worry about it's something that we try to put measures in place to prevent things such as cardio problems from happening,” said Captain Jason Norris Northport Fire and Rescue.

Now the department is reviewing what doctor’s office would be the best fit to do their physicals.

