Woman who watched Emmett Kyzer's murder won't face accomplice charges

New grim details have been released about the murder of Emmett Kyzer.

A woman said she watched his brutal death, but that witness won't face prosecution.

Investigators said although the girlfriend of the man arrested for Emmett Kyzer's murder watched while he was beaten to death.

She didn't participate in the act and therefore won't be charged as an accomplice.

It's not actually against the law to witness a murder no matter how gruesome or how long it takes to come forward about it.

According to court documents Clifford Madison hit Kyzer with a baseball bat until it broke. And his girlfriend the witness saw the whole thing.

“I’m glad Marla finally stepped up and gave us closure. She told them everything, she told them what happened,” said Kyzer’s niece Nikki Garner Sellers.

Those documents also revealed she saw Madison stab Kyzer with an ice pick, then wrapped his dead body in a bed sheet and tarp. Kyzer spoke to WBRC two years before his murder after he was robbed.

“If they must suffer like I suffer they'd think twice before they'd done anything,” said Kyzer.

Heartbreaking words from a man who opened his home to help others.

“He got Marla to come over him and help him and he thought Cliff could come over here and help him around the yard,” said Sellars.

Instead, Cliff allegedly dragged his body into the woods and set his body on fire after killing him.

His girlfriend was there for this too.

“It's something nobody deserves to go through,” said Kyzer.

After learning about the chilling details of Kyzer's death his family is still taking it all in.

“I'm coming to terms with it you know I have prayed,” said Kyzer.

Investigators said the evidence found matched the witness's statement which ultimately leads to Madison's murder charge.

