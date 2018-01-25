ADEM hearing an earful about stinky situation in west Jefferson County

Hundreds of people packed Minor Middle School Thursday night to raise a stink about a smelly situation at a landfill in west Jefferson County.

County and city officials along with many residents want the Alabama Department of Environmental Management to say no to Big Sky's request to renew a landfill permit. This has to do with Big Sky shipping and hauling in sewage sludge from out of state by train.

Many people at the public hearing live in the town of West Jefferson which is near the landfill in Adamsville. Residents telling ADEM they are tired of the smell and say the situation is affecting their quality of life.

Big Sky says it's doing everything above board. County Commissioner Jimmie Stephens says it is an easy fix.

"All you [Big Sky] can say is we're not going to take any more of this waste and everyone will go back home and shake your hand and everything will be fine because there was not a problem until they started bringing in this crap in from New Jersey and up the east coast,” Commissioner Jimmie Stephens said.

"We are in compliance. We've been in compliance and we will continue to be in compliance with ADEM's rules and regulations concerning the landfill,” Franklin Duncan with Big Sky Environmental said.

ADEM did not make any decisions at the public meeting. Officials tell us they’ll take everything they heard from the public into consideration before making a final ruling.

