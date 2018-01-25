Hanceville mayor explains comments about Gov. Ivey he made on Facebook

A picture of Governor Kay Ivey and the Hanceville Mayor is causing quite the buzz on social media, but it is not the picture that is causing the concern.

Some folks are upset with what the mayor commented below the picture.

The picture was posted to Facebook after the mayor met with the governor earlier this week to talk about issues with Highway 91.

But below it in the comment section, someone wrote a comment to the Hanceville Mayor that says: "Where is your right hand?"

Mayor Nail then commented back: "She did have a smile on her face didn't she?"

Some were offended and thought the comment was disrespectful, but Mayor Nail says it was just a joke.

"It was a post between two friends an old friend that I work with for 25 years. He made the comment, I made the comment back. You know looking back on it, it probably was not something I would normally say. It sure was not disrespect towards our governor because I really like our governor, she helped us and that’s it," he explains.

The comment has since been removed from the Facebook post. We reached out to the governor’s office. They are aware of the comment and are not making a statement about it at this time.

