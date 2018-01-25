Alabama releases plan to fight opioid epidemic

Stats show cardiac arrest is the number one killer of firefighters. According to Northport Fire and Rescue, 47 percent of firefighter deaths are due to sudden cardiac arrests.More >>
New grim details have been released about the murder of Emmett Kyzer. A woman said she watched his brutal death, but that witness won't face prosecution.More >>
A picture of Governor Kay Ivey and the Hanceville Mayor is causing quite the buzz on social media, but it is not the picture that is causing the concern.More >>
Hundreds of people packed Minor Middle School Thursday night to raise a stink about a smelly situation at a landfill in west Jefferson County.More >>
We're working to find out how the state's new plan to fight opioid abuse would actually work. This 75-page plan is well thought out and is a collaborative effort of hundreds of people in our state including health departments, law enforcement, doctors, dentists, the drug task force, and several others.More >>
