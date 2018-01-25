Court halts execution of Alabama inmate with dementia

ATMORE, Ala. (AP) - The U.S. Supreme Court has delayed the execution of an Alabama inmate with dementia who lawyers say can't remember slaying a police officer.

The court issued a stay Thursday night to consider arguments from 67-year-old Vernon Madison's attorneys.

The decision came about two hours after Madison had been scheduled to be executed by lethal injection for the 1985 killing. His attorneys had argued that stroke-induced dementia has left Madison unable to remember killing the officer or understand his looming execution.

Madison was sentenced to death for killing Mobile Police Officer Julius Schulte, who had responded to a domestic disturbance call involving Madison.

Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch were opposed to the stay, according to the order issued Thursday evening.

