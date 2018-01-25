FIRST ALERT: Rain chances return for the weekend

Expect a mostly clear sky Thursday night with overnight lows around freezing.

We'll begin to see a few clouds Friday with highs in the lower to mid-60s. The southerly wind and increasing clouds will keep the temperatures in the lower to mid-40s during the evening hours.

The weekend is looking a bit wet at times. Forecast models continue to show the possibility of rain. It is unlikely we will see thunderstorms, but light rain is possible during the afternoon and evening on Saturday. The best potential for rain will come after 3 p.m. Much of the heavier rainfall should remain to our south.

Expect highs for Saturday and Sunday in the upper 50s. If you have plans on Sunday, the weather should be drier during the afternoon and evening.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.