Louisiana stays hot, beats S. Alabama 76-57 behind Marquetti

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) - Malik Marquetti scored 21 points, JaKeenan Grant scored 16 and Bryce Washington grabbed 16 rebounds and Louisiana pulled away in the second half to beat South Alabama 76-57 Thursday night.

Louisiana led 34-29 at halftime and used a 17-2 run in an almost eight-minute span for a 66-45 lead with 5:42 left. Louisiana shot 6 of 14 from the field while South Alabama went 1 of 7 during that stretch.

Marquetti hit five 3-pointers and Frank Bartley IV added 11 points. The Ragin' Cajuns made half their 24 3-point attempts and finished 25-of-52 shooting. Louisiana also owned a 41-25 rebounding advantage.

Trhae Mitchell lead the Jaguars with 16 points, shooting 7 of 10, grabbed eight rebounds and Josh Ajayi scored 13.

Louisiana (18-3, 8-0 Sun Belt) has won eight straight and 14 of its last 15 contests. The Ragin' Cajuns haven't lost consecutive games this season. South Alabama (11-10, 4-4) saw its two-game win streak come to an end.

