Could the XFL return to Birmingham?

World Wrestling Entertainment founder Vince McMahon on Thursday announced the return of the XFL in 2020.

The league lasted one season back in 2001 before it was shelved.

The XFL has not selected any of the new cities that will be home to new franchises.

Former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker played for the XFL’s Birmingham Thunderbolts in 2001.

