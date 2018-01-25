Hardship waiver for Gamecocks' Cooper denied by NCAA

A'ja Wilson had 27 points, 13 rebounds and seven blocks in her return to the starting lineup to power No. 9 South Carolina to a 90-42 victory over Arkansas on Thursday night.

A'ja Wilson had 27 points, 13 rebounds and seven blocks in her return to the starting lineup to power No. 9 South Carolina to a 90-42 victory over Arkansas on Thursday night.

South Carolina fans will have to wait one more season to see Te’a Cooper in action.

On Thursday, the NCAA announced its decision to deny Cooper’s hardship waiver which would have allowed her to play for USC immediately. Now, Cooper is left with two years of eligibility.

"I'm still waiting for our compliance to get the exact reasoning and then, of course, I'll let you guys know'," Staley said. "I don't know what was said on the phone. I want to see the official statement as to why."

Cooper came to Carolina this past summer after suffering an injury at Tennessee and missing the 2016-17 season. During her time with the Lady Vols, Cooper ended the 2016 season earning a spot on the SEC All-Freshman Team. She started 15 of 36 games for Tennessee and was the Lady Vols’ fourth-leading scoring averaging 8.6 points per game.

Staley said she would not appeal the NCAA's decision.

South Carolina now has four guards eligible for play for the remainder of the season.

Tough news to share, but #Gamecocks will have to wait until next season to see @teacooper2 on the court at Colonial Life Arena. Keep building your game, Te'a!!! pic.twitter.com/MiOt0zKge7 — GamecockWBB (@GamecockWBB) January 25, 2018

