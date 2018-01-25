Five suspects detained, accused of stealing high-end cars from a rail yard

Five young men were behind bars Thursday, all accused of stealing six high-end cars Wednesday evening.

The cars were stolen from the CXS railyard in north Birmingham Wednesday around 5:00 pm.

Birmingham Police Capt. Sean Edwards says they were cars that ranged from 6-60 to 80 thousand dollars and included a GMC Yukon, Dodge Hellcat Charger, Dodge Challenger, and a Ford Mustang.

Shortly after stealing the vehicles, the suspects were driving when a Fairfield police officer spotted them and gave chase.

But the suspects were able to lose the officer until a short while later.

"After their cars ran out of gas, it appeared several of them bunched up in one car, and then once the officers got behind them, they all bailed out into the woods,” Edwards says. “We believe they were able to notify somebody on the cell phone to backtrack into the area and come and pick them up.”

Edwards says another Fairfield officer noticed that the young men being picked up, alerted Birmingham police and that is when officers detained the five young men.

They are still searching for the sixth suspect.

Officers have recovered four of the six stolen cars. Officials are still working to obtain warrants against the suspects, who range in age from 17 to 20 years old.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.