Stillman College will be the Tom Joyner Foundation's school of the month in May

Stillman College held its annual Spring Convocation Thursday.

The guest speaker wanted to encourage students and state a promise to help the school financially.

The Tom Joyner Foundation will recognize Stillman College for the month of May.

It hopes to help the school raise money for scholarships and the general fund.

Tom Joyner, Jr., President and CEO of the Foundation, says they've supported Stillman over the years.

The school has faced financial difficulties over the past few years.

It's instituted some cost-saving measures and installed a new president.

Joyner explained why they want to help the school to succeed.

"And we worked with Stillman a couple of times over the past 20 years. And it's just a great place to come to, a great staff to support. And we've had a relationship with Doctor Warrick since her days at Grambling State University," Joyner said.

Stillman is also starting a separate fundraising effort in February called the Chairman's Challenge.

You can find out more about Stillman College's fundraising efforts by going to its website at www.stillman.edu. There's a link to donate on the homepage.

