Alabama hires Karl Scott, Josh Gattis as assistants

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Alabama has hired Karl Scott as secondary coach and Josh Gattis to work with wide receivers.

Coach Nick Saban announced the hirings Thursday.

Scott was hired as Louisiana-Lafayette's defensive coordinator in late December after spending the last two seasons as the secondary coach at Texas Tech.

Gattis spent the past four seasons at Penn State, working as wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator along with leading the offensive recruiting efforts.

A two-time All-Atlantic Coast Conference safety at Wake Forest, Gattis also worked under Penn State coach James Franklin at Vanderbilt.

Saban still hasn't announced an offensive or defensive coordinator hire. Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll left for the Buffalo Bills and defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt is now Tennessee's head coach.

