Gambling operation raided in Fultondale

Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies busted a gambling operation in Fultondale late Wednesday night.

Deputies went to the 3000 block of Stouts Road Wednesday night where they discovered 34 electronic gambling machines in a building behind a residence.

On Thursday, Sheriff Mike Hale said a tip from the community lead to the raid.

Hale said people in the community do not want gambling in their backyard.

The matter is still under investigation and no charges have been filed yet.

