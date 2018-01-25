Flu deaths continue to rise in Alabama

The number of deaths related to the flu continues to go up. As of Thursday, there are 44 deaths connected to the flu. Eight of those deaths were in Jefferson County.

While those are scary numbers, the Jefferson County Health Department said it is average. The state says the department has not tracked flu deaths in the past, but they are doing so this year.

The number of flu cases also continues to climb as of last week. There are vulnerable groups including the very old and very young. The Director of Disease Control of the JCHD says those with underlying health conditions should take extra caution. Nursing home residents, people with heart conditions, lung disease and cancer are vulnerable.

Dr. Edward Khan advises people in those categories to seek a doctor if they have the slightest indication of coming down with the flu.

