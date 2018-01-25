Consultant's report calls for major changes to Cooper Green Mercy

A consultant’s report is calling for major changes to Cooper Green Mercy Health Services.

The report from Manett, Phelps, and Phillips was presented to Jefferson County Commission Thursday morning. It said the commission made the right decision changing Cooper Green from a hospital to a primary and emergency care facility.

The recommendations include building a new facility. It’s estimated it would cost between $40-$50 million to improve the existing facility.

The same amount of money could be used to construct a new building. The report called for the building to be in the same location.

The report also urged the commission to get out of the healthcare business, recommending turning it over to a university healthcare authority like UAB.

The commission urged County Manager Tony Petelos to begin talks with UAB. Petelos hopes to move on all of the recommendations as soon as possible.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.