Consultant's report calls for major changes to Cooper Green Mercy

Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies busted a gambling operation in Fultondale late Wednesday night.More >>
Tuscaloosa authorities have made two arrests after three shootings from Wednesday, but they’re still looking for a victim and a suspect in the third.More >>
A consultant’s report is calling for major changes to Cooper Green Mercy Health Services.More >>
The number of deaths related to the flu continues to go up. As of Thursday, there are 44 deaths connected to the flu. Eight of those deaths were in Jefferson County.More >>
The dry and cool weather continues across the area. Temperatures Thursday afternoon finally topped 60 degrees with the help of a little sunshine. We'll see clear skies Thursday night with overnight lows on the chilly side.More >>
