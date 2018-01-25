Alabama football announces hiring of new wide receivers coach

Alabama head coach Nick Saban announced Thursday the hiring of Josh Gattis as the new wide receivers coach for the Crimson Tide.

Gattis comes to Alabama after spending the last six seasons working under head coach James Franklin at Vanderbilt, then Penn State. During the last four seasons, Gattis was the wide receivers and passing game coordinator in Happy Valley.

While there, Gattis helped the Nittany Lions secure four consecutive top 25 recruiting classes and was named 2015 Big Ten Recruiter of the Year.

“Josh Gattis is an outstanding addition to our coaching staff,” Saban said. “He is a sharp, young coach who did a great job at Penn State and Vanderbilt before that, and we believe he will bring great energy to our program. He is an excellent recruiter and knows what he is doing in terms of coaching wide receivers and building relationships with the players. We are happy to welcome his wife Tesa and their son Jace to the Crimson Tide program.”

“It is a tremendous opportunity to work for Coach Saban and The University of Alabama,” Gattis said. “Coach Saban’s program is the epitome of success and consistency, and to have the chance to be part of that and learn from him is truly a blessing. I am also excited for the chance to work with an outstanding group of players, and I look forward to getting out on that field and coaching.”

Gattis began his coaching career as an offensive graduate assistant for North Carolina back in 2010.

Like all other new coaching hires, Scott's employment contract must be approved by the University of Alabama Board of Trustees.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.