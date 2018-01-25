City councilman believes Tuscaloosa is a safe place despite 3 shootings in 3 hours

Tuscaloosa authorities have made two arrests after three shootings from Wednesday, but they’re still looking for a victim and a suspect in the third.

The shootings happened between 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Wednesday. They aren't related.

No one appears to have been killed.

One happened at the Better Hands car was on 15th Street.

The others happened at Lennox Square Apartments and Creekwood Village Apartments.

The Lennox Square shooting was over a woman. The shooting at the car was the result of an argument.

Officers aren't commenting on the shootings.

Tuscaloosa City Councilman Kip Tyner’s district includes Lennox Square Apartments. He still believes Tuscaloosa is a safe place.

"It's just very disheartening. You know we have so many great things going on in the city. And you know one of the things we are proud of this past year all our major crimes were down," Tyner said.

When police responded to the shooting call at Creekwood Village they found shell casings, but no victim.

People there say he left in a car and so far he hasn't been found.

