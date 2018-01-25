Alabama football announces hiring of new secondary coach

Alabama head football coach Nick Saban announced Thursday the hiring of Karl Scott to serve as the Tide's secondary coach.

Scott comes to Alabama after spending the last two seasons as the secondary coach at Texas Tech before he was named defensive coordinator at Louisiana-Lafayette in December.

While at Texas Tech, his secondary had an impressive turnaround with 29 turnovers and 14 interceptions.

“We are excited to announce the addition of Karl Scott to our defensive staff,” Saban said. “He is a bright, young football coach who boasts a lot of experience coaching the secondary. He does an excellent job in terms of teaching the players, and he is someone we believe will be a tremendous asset in recruiting. We welcome his wife Taron and their daughter Kina Bailey to Tuscaloosa.”

“I have an incredible amount of appreciation for The University of Alabama and the program Coach Saban has built in Tuscaloosa,” Scott said. “I am very thankful for the opportunity to be a part of this coaching staff because as a defensive coach, it doesn’t get any better than working for Coach Saban. I look forward to doing my part to help continue the success this program has enjoyed.”

Prior to his time in Lubbock, Scott spent one season as the safeties coach at Louisiana Tech.

Like all other new coaching hires, Scott's employment contract must be approved by the University of Alabama Board of Trustees.

