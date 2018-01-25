7 tips to avoid catching the flu

Has your house been hit with the influenza virus? Here are seven tips to help you avoid catching the flu:

Isolate the sick person. Disinfect all hard surfaces. Do not share towels. Keep toothbrushes separate. Transport the sick person's laundry in a basket, not in your arms. Don't clean with sponges. WASH YOUR HANDS!

The FDA says it's not too late to get a flu shot.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.