7 tips to avoid catching the flu

Has your house been hit with the influenza virus? Here are seven tips to help you avoid catching the flu:

  1. Isolate the sick person.
  2. Disinfect all hard surfaces.
  3. Do not share towels.
  4. Keep toothbrushes separate.
  5. Transport the sick person's laundry in a basket, not in your arms.
  6. Don't clean with sponges.
  7. WASH YOUR HANDS!

The FDA says it's not too late to get a flu shot.

