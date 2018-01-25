7 tips to avoid catching the flu

Authorities say a man died at a hospital after a stun gun was used on him Wednesday afternoon outside the Etowah County Sheriff's Office.More >>
The dry and cool weather continues across the area. Temperatures Thursday afternoon finally topped 60 degrees with the help of a little sunshine. We'll see clear skies Thursday night with overnight lows on the chilly side.More >>
For Hannah Hollier and her family, the problems with Bessemer Utilities started almost from the moment they moved into their home in 2016. After a couple of months of unusually high bills, she figured out the system had switched the meters for her home water with her sprinkler system.More >>
The new member of our WBRC FOX6 family now has a name. After three days of voting, Tallulah was the most popular name for our 11-week-old labradoodle that is training to become a service dog. We're going to call her Lula for short.More >>
Highway 431 in Wedowee is blocked after an incident at a business.More >>
