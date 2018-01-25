Tallulah is my name!

Our new WBRC FOX6 puppy now has a name. It's Tallulah. We'll call her Lula for short. Our thanks to all of you who voted in our naming contest.

The 12-week old labradoodle pup is in training to be a service dog and we are fostering her through the first few months in a partnership with Service Dogs of Alabama. I am acting as her foster mom and will be taking her with me to work as she is socialized in our newsroom.

I must admit I was hoping viewers would choose Tallulah as her name. It harkens back to another Alabamian named Tallulah who made history as an actress.

Tallulah Bankhead was a famous leading lady; star of stage and screen in the 1930's and 40's. Her most famous film was Alfred Hitchcock's "Lifeboat" in 1944. She was known for her husky voice and flamboyant personality.

The Bankhead family, based in Huntsville, was a powerful political force in Alabama with two U.S. Senators. In fact, Tallulah's father was Speaker of the House.

Tallulah herself was outspoken in supporting causes such as civil rights. Her quotes are legendary. For instance, she said, "If I had to live my life again, I'd make the same mistakes, only sooner." When talking about the theatre she said, "If you really want to help the American theater, don't be an actress, dahling. Be an audience."

Clearly, Tallulah Bankhead was one of a kind. We think our Tallulah is one of a kind as well and we look forward to helping her become a wonderful and unique service dog. We hope you'll follow her story along with us at wbrc.com/news-puppy. We will be tagging all social media as #lovinglula.

