FIRST ALERT: Weekend rainfall likely

The dry and cool weather continues across the area. Temperatures Thursday afternoon finally topped 60 degrees with the help of a little sunshine. We'll see clear skies Thursday night with overnight lows on the chilly side. Expect temperatures to fall to around 30 degrees.

We'll begin to see a few clouds Friday with highs in the lower to mid-60s. The southerly wind and increasing clouds will keep the temperatures in the lower to mid-40s during the evening hours.

What about the weekend? Forecast models continue to show the possibility of rain. It is unlikely we will see thunderstorms, but light rain is possible during the afternoon and evening on Saturday. The best potential for rain will come after 3 p.m. Much of the heavier rainfall should remain to our south. Expect highs for Saturday and Sunday in the upper 50s. If you have plans on Sunday, the weather should be drier during the afternoon and evening.

Monday through Wednesday looks dry and mild. We will likely see rain on Thursday ahead of our next cold front. There are some indications we could see a bit of snow or at least a rain/snow mix with this system. The overall trend is a bit warmer so I doubt we will experience any travel issues. I'm still expecting colder temperatures late next week as we begin February.

