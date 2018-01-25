High school coaches reportedly denied players food after losing game

The school’s junior varsity coach will take over the coaching duties when the team plays again Thursday. (Source:WHDL/CNN)

ANDOVER, MA (WHDH/CNN) – Three high school ice hockey coaches are on paid leave after they allegedly denied food to their players as punishment after losing a game.

Sources said the coaches at Andover High School didn't let players eat for 12 hours after the game.

The state has launched an investigation into what happened after the away game.

One parent said the coaches’ actions are a problem.

"(They are) out of line, probably not a reasonable reaction to losing a game," Steve Terra said. "(It's) not the lesson you want to teach. (You) Probably want to correct the reasons you lost, not sort of punish people by having them not eat food."

Parents whose kids play on other teams said they couldn't imagine their child being forced to go without food for half a day.

"I mean, they're responsible for these kids, and that's just wrong,” said Theresa Buonopane.

“My son, after he plays a game is starving, so that's unnecessary to punish them for that," Buonopane said. "That's awful."

Andover High School Principal Philip Conrad delivered a statement saying, "The safety and well-being of our students is our most important priority, and I am disheartened to hear of the allegations against members of our coaching staff."

Officials said none of the three coaches are school staff members.

The school’s junior varsity coach will take over the coaching duties when the team plays again Thursday.

Copyright 2018 WHDH via CNN. All rights reserved.