Senate votes to cut unemployment benefits time

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama Senate has voted to reduce the number of weeks that a person can receive jobless benefits, linking the time to the county unemployment rate.

Senators on Thursday voted 21-8 for the bill. It now moves to the Alabama House of Representatives.

The proposal reduces the maximum unemployment benefit period from 26 weeks to 14 weeks when the unemployment rate is at or below 6.5 percent. People could get a maximum of 20 weeks, depending upon the unemployment rate. People could get another five weeks by enrolling in job training. The bill also raises benefits by $10 per week.

Republican Sen. Arthur Orr, the bill's sponsor, said the move follows other states that have gone to flexible programs.

Sen. Rodger Smitherman argued people need the full 26 weeks.

This story has been corrected to show that time is linked to county, not state, unemployment rate.

