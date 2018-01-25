Chris Christie but not THAT Christie announces campaign

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Chris Christie is running for office. But not THAT Chris Christie.

A political candidate with the same name as the brash and outspoken former New Jersey governor is running for attorney general in Alabama.

The Birmingham attorney's announcement on Wednesday that he's running in June's Democratic primary led to lots of jokes on social media.

It also led the Alabama Christie to swear an oath on Twitter promising not to assault any fans at Hunstville Stars minor league baseball games while holding trays of nachos.

The New Jersey Christie was filmed last year berating a heckler as a "big shot" at a Milwaukee Brewers game while holding nachos.

The Republican wrapped up his eight years as New Jersey governor last week. He has yet to announce his next act.

